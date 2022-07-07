PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45,750.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

