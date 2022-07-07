PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.95.

Shares of NFLX opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

