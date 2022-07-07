PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,178 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UGI by 73.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

