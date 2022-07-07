PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $481.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.40.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.