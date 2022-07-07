Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

