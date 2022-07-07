Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PGEJF stock opened at 0.69 on Tuesday. Pgs Asa has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 0.84.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally.

