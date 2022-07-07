Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PDM stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

