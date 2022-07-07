Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,486 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 290.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

