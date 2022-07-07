Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.