Piper Sandler Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $210.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.95.

Netflix stock opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.02. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

