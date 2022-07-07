Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.89.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.48. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.