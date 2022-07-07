Private Ocean LLC Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 405,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,889,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter.
VOO stock opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.67.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
