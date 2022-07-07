Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.81

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.81 and traded as low as $19.50. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.