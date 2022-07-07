Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

