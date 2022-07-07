QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.