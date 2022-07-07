Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.59

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.59 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 34.98 ($0.42). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.45), with a volume of 128,885 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

