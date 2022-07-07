Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.95 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

