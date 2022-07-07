Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Altex Industries alerts:

This table compares Altex Industries and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 652.54% 34.68% 16.85% Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altex Industries and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.73%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 22.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 3.60 $6.36 million ($2.21) -10.46

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.