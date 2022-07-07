Reviewing DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -117.39% -86.40% -38.89% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DraftKings and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 11 13 0 2.54 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $34.13, suggesting a potential upside of 175.91%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 169.77%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Super Group.

Risk and Volatility

DraftKings has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $1.30 billion 7.65 -$1.52 billion ($4.05) -3.05 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.33 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

