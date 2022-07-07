Reviewing Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $25.31, suggesting a potential upside of 55.07%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Netlist.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Netlist and Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 5.95 $4.83 million $0.00 -366,000.00 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 12.76 $2.35 million $0.05 326.40

Netlist has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shoals Technologies Group. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39% Shoals Technologies Group 3.33% -179.10% 6.30%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Netlist on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

