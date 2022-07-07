Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,304.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,557.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.