Riverview Trust Co Purchases 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2,552.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

