Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target Cut to €518.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($677.08) to €518.00 ($539.58) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $305.00 and a 1 year high of $736.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.35.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

