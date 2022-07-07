Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,736 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after buying an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 55,721 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.