Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

