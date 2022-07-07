Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHA stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

