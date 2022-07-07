Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

