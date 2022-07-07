SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

