Sfmg LLC Purchases 9,579 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,323,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

