Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 647.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.33 ($7.84).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.78) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 654 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 531 ($6.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.40. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 506 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 668.50 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 591.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($504,428.09).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

