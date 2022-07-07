Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,850 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.03) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,779 ($33.65) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,785.27 ($33.73).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,029.45 ($24.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,252.96. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

