Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$0.75 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
S stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$154.94 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
