Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Declines By 18.1%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.40. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.