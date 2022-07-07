Short Interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Declines By 18.0%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

