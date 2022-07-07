Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 18.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

