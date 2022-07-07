Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 18.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
