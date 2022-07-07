Short Interest in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Increases By 21.5%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86. Stryker has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $295,397,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

