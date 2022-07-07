Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $7.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.10. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sientra by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Sientra by 94.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 81,266 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 328.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.