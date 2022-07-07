Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baader Bank

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baader Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKFOF opened at 219.70 on Tuesday. Sika has a twelve month low of 218.10 and a twelve month high of 425.38.

Get Sika alerts:

About Sika (Get Rating)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.