Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given New €94.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($96.88) to €94.00 ($97.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.