Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

