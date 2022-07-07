Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

