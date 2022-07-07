SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $55,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

