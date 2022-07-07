SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.07

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 825,869 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 604,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,487,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.