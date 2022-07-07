SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

