Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $258,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

