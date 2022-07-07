Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 299.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

