Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

