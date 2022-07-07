Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

