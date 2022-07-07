Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 41,473 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

