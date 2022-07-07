Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

